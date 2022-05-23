Texmaco Rail Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 446.68 crore, down 26.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 446.68 crore in March 2022 down 26.25% from Rs. 605.64 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.45 crore in March 2022 down 73.3% from Rs. 20.40 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.87 crore in March 2022 down 40.81% from Rs. 60.60 crore in March 2021.

Texmaco Rail EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.81 in March 2021.

Texmaco Rail shares closed at 43.90 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 54.04% returns over the last 6 months and 59.06% over the last 12 months.