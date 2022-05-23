 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Texmaco Rail Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 446.68 crore, down 26.25% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Texmaco Rail and Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 446.68 crore in March 2022 down 26.25% from Rs. 605.64 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.45 crore in March 2022 down 73.3% from Rs. 20.40 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.87 crore in March 2022 down 40.81% from Rs. 60.60 crore in March 2021.

Texmaco Rail EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.81 in March 2021.

Texmaco Rail shares closed at 43.90 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 54.04% returns over the last 6 months and 59.06% over the last 12 months.

Texmaco Rail and Engineering
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 446.68 470.47 605.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 446.68 470.47 605.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 360.99 378.61 436.32
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -23.74 -6.54 38.64
Power & Fuel 15.29 -- 18.16
Employees Cost 36.78 29.90 34.94
Depreciation 8.87 9.00 9.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.32 31.80 29.24
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.18 27.71 38.38
Other Income 7.82 7.07 12.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.00 34.77 50.65
Interest 22.99 25.48 23.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.00 9.29 26.71
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.00 9.29 26.71
Tax -0.18 9.12 12.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.18 0.17 14.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.18 0.17 14.36
Minority Interest -0.23 0.06 2.29
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.49 1.40 3.76
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 5.45 1.63 20.40
Equity Share Capital 32.19 32.19 25.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.20 0.06 0.81
Diluted EPS 0.20 0.06 0.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.20 0.06 0.81
Diluted EPS 0.20 0.06 0.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 23, 2022 10:00 am
