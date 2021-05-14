Texmaco Rail Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 605.64 crore, up 39.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 605.64 crore in March 2021 up 39.65% from Rs. 433.68 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.40 crore in March 2021 up 119.74% from Rs. 103.36 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.60 crore in March 2021 up 39.76% from Rs. 43.36 crore in March 2020.

Texmaco Rail EPS has increased to Rs. 0.81 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.48 in March 2020.

Texmaco Rail shares closed at 28.70 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 18.11% returns over the last 6 months and 25.33% over the last 12 months.