Texmaco Rail Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 624.89 crore, up 32.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 624.89 crore in December 2022 up 32.82% from Rs. 470.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.81 crore in December 2022 up 684.74% from Rs. 1.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.28 crore in December 2022 up 37.72% from Rs. 43.77 crore in December 2021.