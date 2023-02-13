 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Texmaco Rail Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 624.89 crore, up 32.82% Y-o-Y

Feb 13, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Texmaco Rail and Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 624.89 crore in December 2022 up 32.82% from Rs. 470.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.81 crore in December 2022 up 684.74% from Rs. 1.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.28 crore in December 2022 up 37.72% from Rs. 43.77 crore in December 2021.

Texmaco Rail and Engineering
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 624.89 484.42 470.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 624.89 484.42 470.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 488.01 412.60 378.61
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 12.33 -45.36 -6.54
Power & Fuel -- 18.77 --
Employees Cost 29.66 34.50 29.90
Depreciation 8.87 8.73 9.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 38.90 20.56 31.80
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.12 34.61 27.71
Other Income 4.29 10.24 7.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 51.41 44.85 34.77
Interest 31.85 30.43 25.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.56 14.42 9.29
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 19.56 14.42 9.29
Tax 10.52 2.54 9.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.04 11.88 0.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.04 11.88 0.17
Minority Interest 0.06 0.05 0.06
Share Of P/L Of Associates 3.71 3.50 1.40
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 12.81 15.44 1.63
Equity Share Capital 32.19 32.19 32.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.40 0.48 0.06
Diluted EPS 0.40 0.48 0.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.40 0.48 0.06
Diluted EPS 0.40 0.48 0.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
