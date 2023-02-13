Texmaco Rail Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 624.89 crore, up 32.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 624.89 crore in December 2022 up 32.82% from Rs. 470.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.81 crore in December 2022 up 684.74% from Rs. 1.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.28 crore in December 2022 up 37.72% from Rs. 43.77 crore in December 2021.

Texmaco Rail EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2021.

Texmaco Rail shares closed at 50.70 on February 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.92% returns over the last 6 months and 16.82% over the last 12 months.