Texmaco Infra Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.72 crore, up 9.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.72 crore in June 2021 up 9.66% from Rs. 1.57 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2021 down 32.6% from Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.97 crore in June 2021 down 17.57% from Rs. 2.39 crore in June 2020.

Texmaco Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2020.

Texmaco Infra shares closed at 64.30 on August 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given -10.57% returns over the last 6 months and 77.38% over the last 12 months.