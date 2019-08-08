Texmaco Infra Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.44 crore, down 32.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.44 crore in June 2019 down 32.15% from Rs. 3.60 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2019 down 62.65% from Rs. 1.74 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.14 crore in June 2019 down 43.09% from Rs. 3.76 crore in June 2018.

Texmaco Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.14 in June 2018.

Texmaco Infra shares closed at 36.50 on August 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given -35.28% returns over the last 6 months and -41.69% over the last 12 months.