Texmaco Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.40 crore, up 28.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.40 crore in December 2022 up 28.78% from Rs. 1.86 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2022 up 130.32% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2022 up 25.3% from Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2021.