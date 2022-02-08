Texmaco Infra Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.86 crore, down 26.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.86 crore in December 2021 down 26.66% from Rs. 2.54 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021 down 94.6% from Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2021 down 62.36% from Rs. 4.41 crore in December 2020.

Texmaco Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.20 in December 2020.

Texmaco Infra shares closed at 65.90 on February 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.10% returns over the last 6 months and -10.34% over the last 12 months.