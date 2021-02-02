Texmaco Infra Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.54 crore, down 18.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.54 crore in December 2020 down 18.15% from Rs. 3.11 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2020 up 59.57% from Rs. 1.63 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.41 crore in December 2020 up 21.82% from Rs. 3.62 crore in December 2019.

Texmaco Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.13 in December 2019.

Texmaco Infra shares closed at 58.05 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 54.18% returns over the last 6 months and 31.63% over the last 12 months.