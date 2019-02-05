Texmaco Infra Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.38 crore, down 28.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.38 crore in December 2018 down 28.33% from Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2018 down 63.08% from Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2018 down 40.11% from Rs. 3.74 crore in December 2017.

Texmaco Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2017.

Texmaco Infra shares closed at 59.35 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -4.58% returns over the last 6 months and -3.89% over the last 12 months.