Texmaco Infra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.86 crore, up 7.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.86 crore in September 2022 up 7.34% from Rs. 4.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.52 crore in September 2022 up 19.91% from Rs. 2.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.43 crore in September 2022 up 334.18% from Rs. 0.79 crore in September 2021.

Texmaco Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in September 2021.

Texmaco Infra shares closed at 61.90 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.86% returns over the last 6 months and 2.15% over the last 12 months.