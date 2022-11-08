English
    Texmaco Infra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.86 crore, up 7.34% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:52 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.86 crore in September 2022 up 7.34% from Rs. 4.53 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.52 crore in September 2022 up 19.91% from Rs. 2.10 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.43 crore in September 2022 up 334.18% from Rs. 0.79 crore in September 2021.

    Texmaco Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in September 2021.

    Texmaco Infra shares closed at 61.90 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.86% returns over the last 6 months and 2.15% over the last 12 months.

    Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.863.454.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.863.454.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.762.532.80
    Depreciation0.640.720.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.811.343.42
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.35-1.14-2.41
    Other Income3.141.622.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.790.480.07
    Interest0.460.510.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.32-0.03-0.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.32-0.03-0.52
    Tax-0.24-0.39-0.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.560.37-0.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.560.37-0.17
    Minority Interest-0.050.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----2.27
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.520.362.10
    Equity Share Capital12.7412.7412.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.100.030.16
    Diluted EPS0.100.030.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.100.030.16
    Diluted EPS0.100.030.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results #Texmaco Infra #Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:22 pm