Texmaco Infra Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.15 crore, up 7.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.15 crore in March 2020 up 7.57% from Rs. 3.86 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.62 crore in March 2020 down 903.03% from Rs. 2.69 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.56 crore in March 2020 up 122.61% from Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2019.
Texmaco Infra shares closed at 35.75 on June 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given -22.11% returns over the last 6 months and -25.75% over the last 12 months.
|Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.15
|4.71
|3.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.15
|4.71
|3.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.95
|2.55
|2.94
|Depreciation
|0.66
|0.73
|0.73
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.24
|1.42
|2.28
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.71
|0.01
|-2.09
|Other Income
|2.61
|2.83
|2.51
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.90
|2.84
|0.42
|Interest
|0.87
|0.64
|0.59
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.03
|2.20
|-0.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.03
|2.20
|-0.17
|Tax
|0.46
|0.64
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.57
|1.56
|-0.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.57
|1.56
|-0.16
|Minority Interest
|-0.02
|0.00
|-0.01
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-22.17
|4.06
|2.86
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-21.62
|5.62
|2.69
|Equity Share Capital
|12.74
|12.74
|12.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.70
|0.44
|0.21
|Diluted EPS
|-1.70
|0.44
|0.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.70
|0.44
|0.21
|Diluted EPS
|-1.70
|0.44
|0.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 22, 2020 09:01 am