Texmaco Infra Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.15 crore, up 7.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.15 crore in March 2020 up 7.57% from Rs. 3.86 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.62 crore in March 2020 down 903.03% from Rs. 2.69 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.56 crore in March 2020 up 122.61% from Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2019.

Texmaco Infra shares closed at 35.75 on June 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given -22.11% returns over the last 6 months and -25.75% over the last 12 months.