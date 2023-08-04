Texmaco Infra Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.55 crore, up 2.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.55 crore in June 2023 up 2.92% from Rs. 3.45 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2023 down 7.81% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.27 crore in June 2023 up 5.83% from Rs. 1.20 crore in June 2022.

Texmaco Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2022.

Texmaco Infra shares closed at 78.20 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.16% returns over the last 6 months and 30.55% over the last 12 months.