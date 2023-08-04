English
    Texmaco Infra Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.55 crore, up 2.92% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.55 crore in June 2023 up 2.92% from Rs. 3.45 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2023 down 7.81% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.27 crore in June 2023 up 5.83% from Rs. 1.20 crore in June 2022.

    Texmaco Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2022.

    Texmaco Infra shares closed at 78.20 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.16% returns over the last 6 months and 30.55% over the last 12 months.

    Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.554.213.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.554.213.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.79--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.682.862.53
    Depreciation0.630.620.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.411.591.34
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.16-1.65-1.14
    Other Income1.802.101.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.640.440.48
    Interest0.570.550.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.06-0.10-0.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.06-0.10-0.03
    Tax-0.28-0.21-0.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.340.100.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.340.100.37
    Minority Interest-0.010.020.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.330.120.36
    Equity Share Capital12.7412.7412.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.030.010.03
    Diluted EPS0.030.010.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.030.010.03
    Diluted EPS0.030.010.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 4, 2023 11:22 am

