Texmaco Infra Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.96 crore, up 25.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.96 crore in June 2021 up 25.06% from Rs. 2.37 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.54 crore in June 2021 up 141.41% from Rs. 6.14 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.76 crore in June 2021 down 22.12% from Rs. 2.26 crore in June 2020.

Texmaco Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.48 in June 2020.

Texmaco Infra shares closed at 62.10 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given -13.63% returns over the last 6 months and 71.31% over the last 12 months.