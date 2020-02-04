Texmaco Infra Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4.71 crore, up 25.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.71 crore in December 2019 up 25.55% from Rs. 3.75 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.62 crore in December 2019 down 0.05% from Rs. 5.62 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.57 crore in December 2019 up 128.85% from Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2018.

Texmaco Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.44 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.44 in December 2018.

Texmaco Infra shares closed at 44.25 on February 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 26.07% returns over the last 6 months and -25.44% over the last 12 months.