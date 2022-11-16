 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Texel Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.72 crore, up 16.06% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 12:09 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Texel Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 26.72 crore in September 2022 up 16.06% from Rs. 23.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.10 crore in September 2022 down 425.87% from Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.86 crore in September 2022 down 54.26% from Rs. 1.88 crore in September 2021.

Texel Ind shares closed at 40.50 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.16% returns over the last 6 months and -25.00% over the last 12 months.

Texel Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 26.72 30.91 23.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 26.72 30.91 23.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 8.33 20.15 12.15
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.44 7.90 5.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.94 -3.75 -0.88
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.30 1.31 1.00
Depreciation 1.32 1.28 0.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.22 4.64 3.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.82 -0.61 1.60
Other Income 0.36 0.40 0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.46 -0.21 1.67
Interest 1.42 1.52 0.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.88 -1.73 0.84
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.88 -1.73 0.84
Tax 0.22 0.07 0.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.10 -1.80 0.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.10 -1.80 0.65
Equity Share Capital 8.34 8.34 5.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.52 -2.16 1.24
Diluted EPS -2.52 -2.16 1.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.52 -2.16 1.24
Diluted EPS -2.52 -2.16 1.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 16, 2022 11:44 am