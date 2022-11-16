Texel Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.72 crore, up 16.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Texel Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 26.72 crore in September 2022 up 16.06% from Rs. 23.02 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.10 crore in September 2022 down 425.87% from Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.86 crore in September 2022 down 54.26% from Rs. 1.88 crore in September 2021.
Texel Ind shares closed at 40.50 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.16% returns over the last 6 months and -25.00% over the last 12 months.
|
|Texel Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.72
|30.91
|23.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26.72
|30.91
|23.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.33
|20.15
|12.15
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.44
|7.90
|5.70
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.94
|-3.75
|-0.88
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.30
|1.31
|1.00
|Depreciation
|1.32
|1.28
|0.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.22
|4.64
|3.24
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.82
|-0.61
|1.60
|Other Income
|0.36
|0.40
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.46
|-0.21
|1.67
|Interest
|1.42
|1.52
|0.83
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.88
|-1.73
|0.84
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.88
|-1.73
|0.84
|Tax
|0.22
|0.07
|0.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.10
|-1.80
|0.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.10
|-1.80
|0.65
|Equity Share Capital
|8.34
|8.34
|5.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.52
|-2.16
|1.24
|Diluted EPS
|-2.52
|-2.16
|1.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.52
|-2.16
|1.24
|Diluted EPS
|-2.52
|-2.16
|1.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited