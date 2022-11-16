English
    Texel Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.72 crore, up 16.06% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 12:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Texel Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.72 crore in September 2022 up 16.06% from Rs. 23.02 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.10 crore in September 2022 down 425.87% from Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.86 crore in September 2022 down 54.26% from Rs. 1.88 crore in September 2021.

    Texel Ind shares closed at 40.50 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.16% returns over the last 6 months and -25.00% over the last 12 months.

    Texel Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.7230.9123.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26.7230.9123.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.3320.1512.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.447.905.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.94-3.75-0.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.301.311.00
    Depreciation1.321.280.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.224.643.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.82-0.611.60
    Other Income0.360.400.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.46-0.211.67
    Interest1.421.520.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.88-1.730.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.88-1.730.84
    Tax0.220.070.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.10-1.800.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.10-1.800.65
    Equity Share Capital8.348.345.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.52-2.161.24
    Diluted EPS-2.52-2.161.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.52-2.161.24
    Diluted EPS-2.52-2.161.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

