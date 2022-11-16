Texel Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.72 crore, up 16.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.72 crore in September 2022 up 16.06% from Rs. 23.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.10 crore in September 2022 down 425.87% from Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.86 crore in September 2022 down 54.26% from Rs. 1.88 crore in September 2021.

Texel Ind shares closed at 40.50 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.16% returns over the last 6 months and -25.00% over the last 12 months.