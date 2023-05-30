Texel Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.62 crore, up 25.27% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Texel Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 28.62 crore in March 2023 up 25.27% from Rs. 22.85 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.95 crore in March 2023 down 475.82% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2023 down 196.27% from Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2022.
Texel Ind shares closed at 38.00 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.28% returns over the last 6 months and -30.40% over the last 12 months.
|Texel Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|28.62
|13.46
|22.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|28.62
|13.46
|22.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14.01
|9.52
|15.38
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|8.36
|4.25
|2.16
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.62
|-2.23
|-0.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.39
|1.15
|1.23
|Depreciation
|1.35
|1.32
|0.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.07
|2.64
|3.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.19
|-3.19
|-0.19
|Other Income
|-0.45
|0.27
|0.74
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.64
|-2.93
|0.55
|Interest
|0.49
|1.31
|1.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.14
|-4.23
|-0.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.14
|-4.23
|-0.62
|Tax
|-0.18
|-0.21
|-0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.95
|-4.03
|-0.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.95
|-4.03
|-0.51
|Equity Share Capital
|8.34
|8.34
|8.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.54
|-4.83
|-1.10
|Diluted EPS
|-3.54
|-4.83
|-1.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.54
|-4.83
|-1.10
|Diluted EPS
|-3.54
|-4.83
|-1.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited