Texel Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.62 crore, up 25.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.62 crore in March 2023 up 25.27% from Rs. 22.85 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.95 crore in March 2023 down 475.82% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2023 down 196.27% from Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2022.

Texel Ind shares closed at 38.00 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.28% returns over the last 6 months and -30.40% over the last 12 months.