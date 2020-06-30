Texel Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 19.63 crore, down 43.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.63 crore in March 2020 down 43.68% from Rs. 34.86 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2020 up 19.97% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2020 down 23.08% from Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2019.

Texel Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.32 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.09 in March 2019.

Texel Ind shares closed at 3.02 on June 23, 2020 (BSE)