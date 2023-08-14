Texel Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.48 crore, down 20.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.48 crore in June 2023 down 20.81% from Rs. 30.91 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.34 crore in June 2023 down 29.69% from Rs. 1.80 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2023 down 43.93% from Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2022.

Texel Ind shares closed at 60.28 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.63% returns over the last 6 months and 41.50% over the last 12 months.