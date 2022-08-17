 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Texel Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.91 crore, up 11.42% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Texel Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 30.91 crore in June 2022 up 11.42% from Rs. 27.74 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.80 crore in June 2022 down 332.72% from Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2022 down 40.88% from Rs. 1.81 crore in June 2021.

Texel Ind shares closed at 38.05 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -43.63% returns over the last 6 months and -54.10% over the last 12 months.

Texel Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 30.91 22.85 27.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 30.91 22.85 27.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 20.15 15.38 10.46
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.90 2.16 12.43
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.75 -0.15 -0.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.31 1.23 0.99
Depreciation 1.28 0.79 0.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.64 3.63 2.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.61 -0.19 1.56
Other Income 0.40 0.74 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.21 0.55 1.61
Interest 1.52 1.17 0.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.73 -0.62 1.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.73 -0.62 1.04
Tax 0.07 -0.11 0.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.80 -0.51 0.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.80 -0.51 0.78
Equity Share Capital 8.34 8.34 5.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.16 -1.10 1.48
Diluted EPS -2.16 -1.10 1.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.16 -1.10 1.48
Diluted EPS -2.16 -1.10 1.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 17, 2022 01:00 pm
