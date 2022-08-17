Texel Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.91 crore, up 11.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Texel Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 30.91 crore in June 2022 up 11.42% from Rs. 27.74 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.80 crore in June 2022 down 332.72% from Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2022 down 40.88% from Rs. 1.81 crore in June 2021.
Texel Ind shares closed at 38.05 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -43.63% returns over the last 6 months and -54.10% over the last 12 months.
|
|Texel Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30.91
|22.85
|27.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|30.91
|22.85
|27.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|20.15
|15.38
|10.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.90
|2.16
|12.43
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.75
|-0.15
|-0.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.31
|1.23
|0.99
|Depreciation
|1.28
|0.79
|0.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.64
|3.63
|2.57
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.61
|-0.19
|1.56
|Other Income
|0.40
|0.74
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.21
|0.55
|1.61
|Interest
|1.52
|1.17
|0.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.73
|-0.62
|1.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.73
|-0.62
|1.04
|Tax
|0.07
|-0.11
|0.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.80
|-0.51
|0.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.80
|-0.51
|0.78
|Equity Share Capital
|8.34
|8.34
|5.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.16
|-1.10
|1.48
|Diluted EPS
|-2.16
|-1.10
|1.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.16
|-1.10
|1.48
|Diluted EPS
|-2.16
|-1.10
|1.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
