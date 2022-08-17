Texel Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.91 crore, up 11.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.91 crore in June 2022 up 11.42% from Rs. 27.74 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.80 crore in June 2022 down 332.72% from Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2022 down 40.88% from Rs. 1.81 crore in June 2021.

Texel Ind shares closed at 38.05 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -43.63% returns over the last 6 months and -54.10% over the last 12 months.