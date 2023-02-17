Texel Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.46 crore, down 22.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.46 crore in December 2022 down 22.28% from Rs. 17.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.03 crore in December 2022 down 1160.28% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.61 crore in December 2022 down 207.33% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2021.