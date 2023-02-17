Texel Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.46 crore, down 22.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Texel Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.46 crore in December 2022 down 22.28% from Rs. 17.32 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.03 crore in December 2022 down 1160.28% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.61 crore in December 2022 down 207.33% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2021.
Texel Ind shares closed at 49.50 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 34.15% returns over the last 6 months and -24.25% over the last 12 months.
|
|Texel Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.46
|26.72
|17.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.46
|26.72
|17.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.52
|8.33
|10.50
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.25
|7.44
|2.21
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.23
|4.94
|-0.60
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.15
|1.30
|0.99
|Depreciation
|1.32
|1.32
|0.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.64
|4.22
|2.97
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.19
|-0.82
|1.03
|Other Income
|0.27
|0.36
|0.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.93
|-0.46
|1.28
|Interest
|1.31
|1.42
|0.79
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.23
|-1.88
|0.49
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.23
|-1.88
|0.49
|Tax
|-0.21
|0.22
|0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.03
|-2.10
|0.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.03
|-2.10
|0.38
|Equity Share Capital
|8.34
|8.34
|7.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.83
|-2.52
|0.42
|Diluted EPS
|-4.83
|-2.52
|0.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.83
|-2.52
|0.42
|Diluted EPS
|-4.83
|-2.52
|0.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited