Texel Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.46 crore, down 22.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.46 crore in December 2022 down 22.28% from Rs. 17.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.03 crore in December 2022 down 1160.28% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.61 crore in December 2022 down 207.33% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2021.

Texel Ind shares closed at 49.50 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 34.15% returns over the last 6 months and -24.25% over the last 12 months.