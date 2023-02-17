English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Texel Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.46 crore, down 22.28% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:08 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Texel Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.46 crore in December 2022 down 22.28% from Rs. 17.32 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.03 crore in December 2022 down 1160.28% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.61 crore in December 2022 down 207.33% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2021.

    Texel Ind shares closed at 49.50 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 34.15% returns over the last 6 months and -24.25% over the last 12 months.

    Texel Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.4626.7217.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.4626.7217.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.528.3310.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.257.442.21
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.234.94-0.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.151.300.99
    Depreciation1.321.320.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.644.222.97
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.19-0.821.03
    Other Income0.270.360.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.93-0.461.28
    Interest1.311.420.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.23-1.880.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.23-1.880.49
    Tax-0.210.220.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.03-2.100.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.03-2.100.38
    Equity Share Capital8.348.347.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.83-2.520.42
    Diluted EPS-4.83-2.520.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.83-2.520.42
    Diluted EPS-4.83-2.520.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Texel Ind #Texel Industries
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:00 pm