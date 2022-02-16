Texel Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 17.32 crore, down 5.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.32 crore in December 2021 down 5.37% from Rs. 18.31 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021 up 22.15% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2021 up 41.51% from Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2020.

Texel Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.42 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.60 in December 2020.

Texel Ind shares closed at 70.95 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.41% returns over the last 6 months