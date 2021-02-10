Texel Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 18.31 crore, down 0.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.31 crore in December 2020 down 0.95% from Rs. 18.48 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2020 down 0.83% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2020 up 11.58% from Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2019.

Texel Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.60 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.60 in December 2019.

Texel Ind shares closed at 13.77 on February 02, 2021 (BSE)