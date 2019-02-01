Texel Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 23.73 crore, up 32.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.73 crore in December 2018 up 32.5% from Rs. 17.91 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2018 down 66% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2018 down 8.33% from Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2017.

Texel Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.46 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.35 in December 2017.