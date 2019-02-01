Texel Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 23.73 crore, up 32.5% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Texel Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 23.73 crore in December 2018 up 32.5% from Rs. 17.91 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2018 down 66% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2018 down 8.33% from Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2017.
Texel Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.46 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.35 in December 2017.
|
|Texel Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23.73
|26.76
|17.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|23.73
|26.76
|17.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|15.15
|23.99
|11.31
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.91
|3.79
|4.58
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.19
|-7.72
|-2.83
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.84
|0.99
|0.67
|Depreciation
|0.19
|0.18
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.71
|4.41
|2.74
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.12
|1.12
|1.32
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.13
|1.13
|1.32
|Interest
|0.63
|0.23
|0.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.50
|0.90
|0.99
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.50
|0.90
|0.99
|Tax
|0.26
|0.34
|0.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.24
|0.56
|0.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.24
|0.56
|0.70
|Equity Share Capital
|5.22
|5.22
|5.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.46
|1.06
|1.35
|Diluted EPS
|0.46
|1.06
|1.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.46
|1.06
|1.35
|Diluted EPS
|0.46
|1.06
|1.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited