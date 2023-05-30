Texel Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.63 crore, up 25.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.63 crore in March 2023 up 25.29% from Rs. 22.85 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.21 crore in March 2023 down 490.13% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.41 crore in March 2023 down 207.63% from Rs. 1.31 crore in March 2022.

Texel Ind shares closed at 38.00 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.28% returns over the last 6 months and -30.40% over the last 12 months.