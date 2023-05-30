English
    Texel Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.63 crore, up 25.29% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 01:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Texel Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 28.63 crore in March 2023 up 25.29% from Rs. 22.85 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.21 crore in March 2023 down 490.13% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.41 crore in March 2023 down 207.63% from Rs. 1.31 crore in March 2022.

    Texel Ind shares closed at 38.00 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.28% returns over the last 6 months and -30.40% over the last 12 months.

    Texel Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations28.6313.4622.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations28.6313.4622.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.019.5215.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.364.252.16
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.62-2.23-0.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.391.151.23
    Depreciation1.351.320.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.092.663.64
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.21-3.20-0.20
    Other Income-0.550.270.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.76-2.940.52
    Interest0.491.311.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.25-4.25-0.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.25-4.25-0.65
    Tax-0.05-0.21-0.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.21-4.04-0.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.21-4.04-0.54
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3.21-4.04-0.54
    Equity Share Capital8.348.348.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.84-4.85-1.13
    Diluted EPS-3.84-4.85-1.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.84-4.85-1.13
    Diluted EPS-3.84-4.85-1.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

