    Texel Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.48 crore, down 20.81% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 02:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Texel Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.48 crore in June 2023 down 20.81% from Rs. 30.91 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.36 crore in June 2023 down 29.29% from Rs. 1.83 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2023 down 45.19% from Rs. 1.04 crore in June 2022.

    Texel Ind shares closed at 60.28 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.63% returns over the last 6 months and 41.50% over the last 12 months.

    Texel Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.4828.6330.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.4828.6330.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16.7714.0120.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.628.367.90
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.461.62-3.75
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.821.391.31
    Depreciation1.351.351.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.164.094.64
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.79-2.21-0.61
    Other Income0.01-0.550.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.78-2.76-0.24
    Interest1.590.491.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.36-3.25-1.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.36-3.25-1.76
    Tax---0.050.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.36-3.21-1.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.36-3.21-1.83
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.36-3.21-1.83
    Equity Share Capital8.348.348.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.84-3.84-2.19
    Diluted EPS-2.84-3.84-2.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.84-3.84-2.19
    Diluted EPS-2.84-3.84-2.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 14, 2023 02:00 pm

