Texel Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.46 crore, down 22.28% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Texel Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 13.46 crore in December 2022 down 22.28% from Rs. 17.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.04 crore in December 2022 down 1313.77% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2022 down 210.96% from Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2021.

Texel Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 13.46 26.72 17.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 13.46 26.72 17.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 9.52 8.33 10.50
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.25 7.44 2.21
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.23 4.94 -0.59
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.15 1.30 0.99
Depreciation 1.32 1.32 0.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.66 4.23 3.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.20 -0.83 1.00
Other Income 0.27 0.34 0.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.94 -0.50 1.24
Interest 1.31 1.42 0.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.25 -1.91 0.45
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.25 -1.91 0.45
Tax -0.21 0.42 0.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.04 -2.33 0.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.04 -2.33 0.33
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -4.04 -2.33 0.33
Equity Share Capital 8.34 8.34 7.76
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.85 -2.79 0.35
Diluted EPS -4.85 -2.79 0.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.85 -2.79 0.35
Diluted EPS -4.85 -2.79 0.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited