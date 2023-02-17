Texel Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.46 crore, down 22.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.46 crore in December 2022 down 22.28% from Rs. 17.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.04 crore in December 2022 down 1313.77% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2022 down 210.96% from Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2021.

Texel Ind shares closed at 49.50 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 30.09% returns over the last 6 months and -26.67% over the last 12 months.