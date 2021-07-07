Terrascope Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 35.30 crore, up 405.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.30 crore in March 2021 up 405.12% from Rs. 6.99 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2021 up 631.75% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2021 up 571.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2020.

Terrascope EPS has increased to Rs. 0.60 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.13 in March 2020.

Terrascope shares closed at 1.87 on July 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given -46.72% returns over the last 6 months and -59.17% over the last 12 months.