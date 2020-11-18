PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2020 09:24 AM IST

Terai Tea Co Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 37.01 crore, down 26.48% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Terai Tea Co are:

Net Sales at Rs 37.01 crore in September 2020 down 26.48% from Rs. 50.34 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.62 crore in September 2020 up 1670.12% from Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.03 crore in September 2020 up 503.24% from Rs. 2.16 crore in September 2019.

Terai Tea Co EPS has increased to Rs. 16.84 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.96 in September 2019.

Terai Tea Co shares closed at 49.95 on November 17, 2020 (BSE) and has given 72.24% returns over the last 6 months and 7.42% over the last 12 months.

Terai Tea Co
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations37.019.1350.34
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations37.019.1350.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials29.126.5711.71
Purchase of Traded Goods4.460.0833.07
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.48-4.07-4.85
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.510.921.94
Depreciation0.320.320.37
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses5.002.706.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.072.611.69
Other Income5.640.860.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.713.471.79
Interest1.090.811.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.622.660.66
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax11.622.660.66
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.622.660.66
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.622.660.66
Equity Share Capital6.906.906.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS16.843.850.96
Diluted EPS16.84--0.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS16.843.850.96
Diluted EPS16.84--0.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 18, 2020 09:00 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results #Terai Tea Co

