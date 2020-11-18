Terai Tea Co Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 37.01 crore, down 26.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.01 crore in September 2020 down 26.48% from Rs. 50.34 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.62 crore in September 2020 up 1670.12% from Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.03 crore in September 2020 up 503.24% from Rs. 2.16 crore in September 2019.

Terai Tea Co EPS has increased to Rs. 16.84 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.96 in September 2019.

Terai Tea Co shares closed at 49.95 on November 17, 2020 (BSE) and has given 72.24% returns over the last 6 months and 7.42% over the last 12 months.