 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Terai Tea Co Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.44 crore, up 205.12% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 03:29 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Terai Tea Co are:

Net Sales at Rs 30.44 crore in March 2022 up 205.12% from Rs. 9.98 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.18 crore in March 2022 down 35.77% from Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.44 crore in March 2022 down 1261.9% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2021.

Terai Tea Co shares closed at 62.00 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 24.00% returns over the last 6 months and 49.40% over the last 12 months.

Terai Tea Co
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 30.44 26.61 9.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 30.44 26.61 9.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.36 5.55 3.10
Purchase of Traded Goods 26.82 14.80 0.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.60 1.50 7.32
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.05 1.40 2.02
Depreciation 0.15 0.48 0.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.42 3.71 6.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.95 -0.82 -9.61
Other Income 1.36 2.40 8.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.59 1.58 -0.78
Interest 0.57 0.43 0.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.16 1.15 -1.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.16 1.15 -1.31
Tax 0.02 -- 1.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.18 1.15 -2.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.18 1.15 -2.34
Equity Share Capital 6.90 6.90 6.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.63 1.67 -3.40
Diluted EPS -4.63 1.67 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.63 1.67 -3.40
Diluted EPS -4.63 1.67 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results #Terai Tea Co
first published: Jun 1, 2022 03:23 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.