Terai Tea Co Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.44 crore, up 205.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.44 crore in March 2022 up 205.12% from Rs. 9.98 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.18 crore in March 2022 down 35.77% from Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.44 crore in March 2022 down 1261.9% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2021.

Terai Tea Co shares closed at 62.00 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 24.00% returns over the last 6 months and 49.40% over the last 12 months.