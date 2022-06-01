English
    Terai Tea Co Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.44 crore, up 205.12% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2022 / 03:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Terai Tea Co are:

    Net Sales at Rs 30.44 crore in March 2022 up 205.12% from Rs. 9.98 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.18 crore in March 2022 down 35.77% from Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.44 crore in March 2022 down 1261.9% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2021.

    Terai Tea Co shares closed at 62.00 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 24.00% returns over the last 6 months and 49.40% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations30.4426.619.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30.4426.619.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.365.553.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods26.8214.800.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.601.507.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.051.402.02
    Depreciation0.150.480.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.423.716.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.95-0.82-9.61
    Other Income1.362.408.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.591.58-0.78
    Interest0.570.430.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.161.15-1.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.161.15-1.31
    Tax0.02--1.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.181.15-2.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.181.15-2.34
    Equity Share Capital6.906.906.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.631.67-3.40
    Diluted EPS-4.631.67--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.631.67-3.40
    Diluted EPS-4.631.67--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2022 03:23 pm
