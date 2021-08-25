Terai Tea Co Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.57 crore, down 39.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.57 crore in June 2021 down 39.05% from Rs. 9.13 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2021 down 62.71% from Rs. 2.66 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2021 down 54.35% from Rs. 3.79 crore in June 2020.

Terai Tea Co EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.44 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.85 in June 2020.

Terai Tea Co shares closed at 56.85 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 50.00% returns over the last 6 months and 36.66% over the last 12 months.