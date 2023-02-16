Terai Tea Co Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.00 crore, up 106.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.00 crore in December 2022 up 106.64% from Rs. 26.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2022 up 51.47% from Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.83 crore in December 2022 up 37.38% from Rs. 2.06 crore in December 2021.