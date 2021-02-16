Terai Tea Co Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15.33 crore, down 64.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.33 crore in December 2020 down 64.77% from Rs. 43.53 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.65 crore in December 2020 down 1349.46% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.42 crore in December 2020 down 410.14% from Rs. 2.07 crore in December 2019.

Terai Tea Co shares closed at 38.10 on February 15, 2021 (BSE)