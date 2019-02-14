Terai Tea Co Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 28.44 crore, down 38.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.44 crore in December 2018 down 38.94% from Rs. 46.58 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2018 up 4.69% from Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.97 crore in December 2018 up 12.08% from Rs. 2.65 crore in December 2017.

Terai Tea Co EPS has increased to Rs. 1.79 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.17 in December 2017.

Terai Tea Co shares closed at 36.50 on February 07, 2019 (BSE)