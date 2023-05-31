Terai Tea Co Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.90 crore, down 87.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.90 crore in March 2023 down 87.18% from Rs. 30.44 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2023 up 30.06% from Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2023 up 80.33% from Rs. 2.44 crore in March 2022.

Terai Tea Co shares closed at 70.25 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.01% returns over the last 6 months and 13.40% over the last 12 months.