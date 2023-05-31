Terai Tea Co Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.90 crore, down 87.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Terai Tea Co are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.90 crore in March 2023 down 87.18% from Rs. 30.44 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2023 up 30.06% from Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2023 up 80.33% from Rs. 2.44 crore in March 2022.
Terai Tea Co shares closed at 70.25 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.01% returns over the last 6 months and 13.40% over the last 12 months.
|Terai Tea Co
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.90
|55.00
|30.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.90
|55.00
|30.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|-0.08
|5.19
|0.36
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.25
|34.13
|26.82
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.51
|8.92
|2.60
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.44
|1.99
|3.05
|Depreciation
|0.44
|0.43
|0.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.21
|2.44
|1.42
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.86
|1.89
|-3.95
|Other Income
|3.94
|0.51
|1.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.92
|2.40
|-2.59
|Interest
|0.70
|0.66
|0.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.62
|1.74
|-3.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.62
|1.74
|-3.16
|Tax
|-0.62
|--
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.00
|1.74
|-3.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.00
|1.74
|-3.18
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.52
|0.29
|1.01
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.52
|2.03
|-2.17
|Equity Share Capital
|6.90
|6.90
|6.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.20
|2.95
|-3.14
|Diluted EPS
|-2.20
|2.95
|-3.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.20
|2.95
|-3.14
|Diluted EPS
|-2.20
|2.95
|-3.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited