    Terai Tea Co Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.90 crore, down 87.18% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 01:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Terai Tea Co are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.90 crore in March 2023 down 87.18% from Rs. 30.44 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2023 up 30.06% from Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2023 up 80.33% from Rs. 2.44 crore in March 2022.

    Terai Tea Co shares closed at 70.25 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.01% returns over the last 6 months and 13.40% over the last 12 months.

    Terai Tea Co
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.9055.0030.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.9055.0030.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials-0.085.190.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.2534.1326.82
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.518.922.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.441.993.05
    Depreciation0.440.430.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.212.441.42
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.861.89-3.95
    Other Income3.940.511.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.922.40-2.59
    Interest0.700.660.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.621.74-3.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.621.74-3.16
    Tax-0.62--0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.001.74-3.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.001.74-3.18
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.520.291.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.522.03-2.17
    Equity Share Capital6.906.906.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.202.95-3.14
    Diluted EPS-2.202.95-3.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.202.95-3.14
    Diluted EPS-2.202.95-3.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results #Terai Tea Co
    first published: May 31, 2023 01:22 pm