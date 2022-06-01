Terai Tea Co Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.44 crore, up 205.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Terai Tea Co are:
Net Sales at Rs 30.44 crore in March 2022 up 205.12% from Rs. 9.98 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2022 down 401.37% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.44 crore in March 2022 down 1261.9% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2021.
Terai Tea Co shares closed at 62.00 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 22.17% returns over the last 6 months and 45.71% over the last 12 months.
|
|Terai Tea Co
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30.44
|26.61
|9.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|30.44
|26.61
|9.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.36
|5.55
|3.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|26.82
|14.80
|0.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.60
|1.50
|7.32
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.05
|1.40
|2.02
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.48
|0.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.42
|3.71
|6.16
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.95
|-0.82
|-9.61
|Other Income
|1.36
|2.40
|8.84
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.59
|1.58
|-0.78
|Interest
|0.57
|0.43
|0.54
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.16
|1.15
|-1.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.16
|1.15
|-1.31
|Tax
|0.02
|--
|1.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.18
|1.15
|-2.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.18
|1.15
|-2.34
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|1.01
|0.15
|3.07
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.17
|1.30
|0.72
|Equity Share Capital
|6.90
|6.90
|6.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.14
|1.88
|1.04
|Diluted EPS
|-3.14
|1.88
|1.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.14
|1.88
|1.04
|Diluted EPS
|-3.14
|1.88
|1.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited