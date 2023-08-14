English
    Terai Tea Co Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.97 crore, up 0.77% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:24 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Terai Tea Co are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.97 crore in June 2023 up 0.77% from Rs. 12.87 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2023 up 313.37% from Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.36 crore in June 2023 up 1044% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022.

    Terai Tea Co EPS has increased to Rs. 2.51 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.18 in June 2022.

    Terai Tea Co shares closed at 70.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.99% returns over the last 6 months and 12.09% over the last 12 months.

    Terai Tea Co
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.973.9012.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.973.9012.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.89-0.081.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.310.259.42
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.412.51-2.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.461.441.49
    Depreciation0.370.440.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.524.212.27
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.18-4.860.97
    Other Income2.173.94-1.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.99-0.92-0.64
    Interest0.620.700.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.38-1.62-1.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.38-1.62-1.13
    Tax---0.62--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.38-1.00-1.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.38-1.00-1.13
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.36-0.520.32
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.73-1.52-0.81
    Equity Share Capital6.906.906.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.51-2.20-1.18
    Diluted EPS2.51-2.20-1.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.51-2.20-1.18
    Diluted EPS2.51-2.20-1.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
