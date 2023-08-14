Terai Tea Co Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.97 crore, up 0.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.97 crore in June 2023 up 0.77% from Rs. 12.87 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2023 up 313.37% from Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.36 crore in June 2023 up 1044% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022.

Terai Tea Co EPS has increased to Rs. 2.51 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.18 in June 2022.

Terai Tea Co shares closed at 70.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.99% returns over the last 6 months and 12.09% over the last 12 months.