Terai Tea Co Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.57 crore, down 39.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.57 crore in June 2021 down 39.05% from Rs. 9.13 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.54 crore in June 2021 down 48.5% from Rs. 2.99 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2021 down 54.35% from Rs. 3.79 crore in June 2020.

Terai Tea Co EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.23 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.85 in June 2020.

Terai Tea Co shares closed at 61.40 on August 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given 68.91% returns over the last 6 months and 73.94% over the last 12 months.