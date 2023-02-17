English
    Terai Tea Co Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.00 crore, up 106.64% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Terai Tea Co are:

    Net Sales at Rs 55.00 crore in December 2022 up 106.64% from Rs. 26.61 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2022 up 56.35% from Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.83 crore in December 2022 up 37.38% from Rs. 2.06 crore in December 2021.

    Terai Tea Co EPS has increased to Rs. 2.95 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.88 in December 2021.

    Terai Tea Co shares closed at 65.00 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.83% returns over the last 6 months and -18.55% over the last 12 months.

    Terai Tea Co
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations55.0021.3926.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations55.0021.3926.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.195.225.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods34.1318.8514.80
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.92-9.661.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.991.841.40
    Depreciation0.430.400.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.443.883.71
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.890.86-0.82
    Other Income0.511.892.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.402.741.58
    Interest0.660.630.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.742.111.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.742.111.15
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.742.111.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.742.111.15
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.290.370.15
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.032.481.30
    Equity Share Capital6.906.906.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.953.601.88
    Diluted EPS2.953.601.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.953.601.88
    Diluted EPS2.953.601.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:22 am