Terai Tea Co Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.00 crore, up 106.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.00 crore in December 2022 up 106.64% from Rs. 26.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2022 up 56.35% from Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.83 crore in December 2022 up 37.38% from Rs. 2.06 crore in December 2021.

Terai Tea Co EPS has increased to Rs. 2.95 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.88 in December 2021.

Terai Tea Co shares closed at 65.00 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.83% returns over the last 6 months and -18.55% over the last 12 months.