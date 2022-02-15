Terai Tea Co Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 26.61 crore, up 73.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.61 crore in December 2021 up 73.56% from Rs. 15.33 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2021 up 116.31% from Rs. 7.98 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.06 crore in December 2021 up 132.09% from Rs. 6.42 crore in December 2020.

Terai Tea Co EPS has increased to Rs. 1.88 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.16 in December 2020.

Terai Tea Co shares closed at 73.10 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 19.84% returns over the last 6 months and 91.86% over the last 12 months.