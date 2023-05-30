Tera Software Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 45.71 crore, up 21.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.71 crore in March 2023 up 21.76% from Rs. 37.54 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.50 crore in March 2023 up 1761.51% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.41 crore in March 2023 up 42.72% from Rs. 3.09 crore in March 2022.

Tera Software EPS has increased to Rs. 2.80 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2022.

Tera Software shares closed at 45.45 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.99% returns over the last 6 months and 9.92% over the last 12 months.