    Tera Software Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 45.71 crore, up 21.76% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tera Software are:

    Net Sales at Rs 45.71 crore in March 2023 up 21.76% from Rs. 37.54 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.50 crore in March 2023 up 1761.51% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.41 crore in March 2023 up 42.72% from Rs. 3.09 crore in March 2022.

    Tera Software EPS has increased to Rs. 2.80 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2022.

    Tera Software shares closed at 45.45 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.99% returns over the last 6 months and 9.92% over the last 12 months.

    Tera Software
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations45.7130.4337.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations45.7130.4337.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--2.20--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.574.304.30
    Depreciation0.060.060.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses37.6738.6630.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.41-14.782.24
    Other Income0.9422.630.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.357.853.02
    Interest0.811.622.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.556.220.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.556.220.59
    Tax0.044.930.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.501.290.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.501.290.19
    Equity Share Capital12.5112.5112.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.801.030.15
    Diluted EPS2.801.030.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.801.030.15
    Diluted EPS2.801.030.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 30, 2023 11:11 am