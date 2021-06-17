Tera Software Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 49.69 crore, down 46.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.69 crore in March 2021 down 46.14% from Rs. 92.25 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.72 crore in March 2021 down 20.68% from Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.78 crore in March 2021 down 17.87% from Rs. 5.82 crore in March 2020.

Tera Software EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.38 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.74 in March 2020.

Tera Software shares closed at 51.75 on June 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 62.23% returns over the last 6 months and 118.82% over the last 12 months.