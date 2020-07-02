Tera Software Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 92.25 crore, down 14.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.25 crore in March 2020 down 14.36% from Rs. 107.72 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2020 down 9.51% from Rs. 2.40 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.82 crore in March 2020 down 10.74% from Rs. 6.52 crore in March 2019.

Tera Software EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.74 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.92 in March 2019.

Tera Software shares closed at 25.25 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given 6.99% returns over the last 6 months and -27.65% over the last 12 months.