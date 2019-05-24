Tera Software Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 107.72 crore, up 90.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.72 crore in March 2019 up 90.41% from Rs. 56.57 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.40 crore in March 2019 up 109.2% from Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.52 crore in March 2019 up 64.23% from Rs. 3.97 crore in March 2018.

Tera Software EPS has increased to Rs. 1.92 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.92 in March 2018.

Tera Software shares closed at 40.20 on May 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given 34.22% returns over the last 6 months and -8.64% over the last 12 months.