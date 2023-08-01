English
    Tera Software Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.44 crore, down 30.99% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tera Software are:Net Sales at Rs 19.44 crore in June 2023 down 30.99% from Rs. 28.17 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2023 up 233.42% from Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.88 crore in June 2023 up 59.12% from Rs. 1.81 crore in June 2022.
    Tera Software EPS has increased to Rs. 0.63 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.47 in June 2022.Tera Software shares closed at 48.25 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.11% returns over the last 6 months and 22.00% over the last 12 months.
    Tera Software
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.4445.7128.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.4445.7128.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.614.574.25
    Depreciation0.040.060.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.0437.6722.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.753.410.93
    Other Income1.080.940.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.844.351.75
    Interest0.930.812.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.913.55-0.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.913.55-0.42
    Tax1.120.040.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.793.50-0.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.793.50-0.59
    Equity Share Capital12.5112.5112.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.632.80-0.47
    Diluted EPS0.632.80-0.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.632.80-0.47
    Diluted EPS0.632.80-0.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 1, 2023 09:44 am

