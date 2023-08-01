Tera Software Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.44 crore, down 30.99% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 19.44 45.71 28.17 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 19.44 45.71 28.17 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.42 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 4.61 4.57 4.25 Depreciation 0.04 0.06 0.06 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 13.04 37.67 22.52 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.75 3.41 0.93 Other Income 1.08 0.94 0.82 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.84 4.35 1.75 Interest 0.93 0.81 2.17 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.91 3.55 -0.42 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 1.91 3.55 -0.42 Tax 1.12 0.04 0.17 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.79 3.50 -0.59 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.79 3.50 -0.59 Equity Share Capital 12.51 12.51 12.51 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.63 2.80 -0.47 Diluted EPS 0.63 2.80 -0.47 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.63 2.80 -0.47 Diluted EPS 0.63 2.80 -0.47 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited